Elton John celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary with 'incredible husband' David Furnish

Los Angeles, Dec 22 British singer-songwriter Elton John and his partner David Furnish celebrating a landmark moment in their marital bliss.

The couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram homages on Sunday, December 21, 2025, reports ‘People’ magazine.

John shared a throwback photo of the couple. He wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary to my incredible husband, @davidfurnish. Today we celebrate 20 years since our civil partnership, 11 years of marriage, and many more years of happiness to come”.

As per ‘People’ magazine, in his own social media post, Furnish, 63, shared a set of snapshots, writing in his caption, "20 years ago today we were civil partnered. 11 years ago today we were wedded. Happy Anniversary to my magnificent husband @eltonjohn. I’m so grateful for the beautiful life we have built together. Love you forever”.

John and Furnish met at a dinner party thrown by a mutual friend in 1993. They immediately hit it off, and the next day, the pair went on their very first date. In December 2005, the couple entered a civil partnership. They eventually tied the knot officially nine years later, once same-sex marriage became legal in the U.K.

John and Furnish became fathers when they welcomed their older son, Zachary, 14, in 2010 through surrogate. Son Elijah, 12, joined the family through the same surrogate years later in 2013.

John and Furnish's secret to their long-lasting relationship involves sending a love letter or message to one another every week.

Furnish told 6LACK in his confessional series about love in 2018, "Every Saturday we gave each other an anniversary card, because we met on a Saturday. So, we wrote down, in like a little card that you put next to the bed, 'Happy Anniversary’”.

“And you write about the week that's passed and the week that's coming, and you connect, and you tell each other you love each other”, he added.

