Elton John hosts Zoom party with 'The Lockdown Sessions' album collaborators

British singer-composer Elton John hosted a joint Zoom call on Tuesday with all of his collaborators from 'The Lockdown Sessions', his album made entirely during the pandemic.

According to People magazine, some of those guest appearances included Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Nicki Minaj and more.

Once the call started, the stars began to roll in and greeted John one by one. In true pandemic fashion, some stars ran into hiccups while joining the call, proving stardom is no exception to the wonders of working online.

Colin Padalecki from Surfaces began speaking when he first joined and Jimmie Allen quickly pointed out that he's on mute. Meanwhile, Rina Sawayama had to wipe down her camera considering she looked a bit blurry.

Shortly after, SG Lewis greeted John and in the background, his mom could be heard shouting "dinner is ready." Charlie Puth on the other hand asked someone to turn down the air conditioning because he "can't hear."

"Well, it's finally launched, can you believe it? It's been amazing to work with you all," the 'Your Song' singer said once everyone is settled. The stars then went on to thank him for their part in the album.

The only person missing from the Zoom call that also took part in the album was Ed Sheeran. Once everyone said their goodbyes, however, Sheeran came running in behind John and said, "Did I miss it?" A grumpy John then responded, "it's supposed to be on Zoom and now you're here."

"But now that you are here I suppose I could squeeze you in, as is my want," he continued. Sheeran then put his arms around John and said "Merry Christmas."

The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of songs John recorded during lockdown released on October 22. When he first announced the album in an Instagram video, he said the making of it was a "really fantastic journey."

Earlier this month, John released a music video to his holiday collab with Sheeran titled 'Merry Christmas'. In the silly video, the British singers paid homage to classic Christmas music videos like Wham's 'Last Christmas', and 'Stay Another Day' by East 17, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

