Elvis cheated on her, but Priscilla insists he was 'an amazing human being'

Los Angeles, March 25 Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley said the legendary musician “was an amazing human being" even though he cheated on her.

She was married to Elvis between 1967 and 1973, and Priscilla said that the music icon was "constantly" surrounded by temptation.

"I mean the opportunities were there constantly. Constantly. Even when he would go on the road in other states, they knew he was coming and they were making offers... And don’t get me wrong,” she told people.com.

“I've never not loved Elvis, like, to this day.”

Continuing about him, Priscilla said: “He was an amazing human being. He had a big heart, but, unfortunately, he was Elvis Presley and every woman, every girl went after him. I can see being him, how he would take it."

Priscilla talked about being wowed by the 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker when she saw him on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'.

The actress, who was just 14 when she met Elvis for the first time, shared: "I thought 'Boy, who was this guy?' He was so gorgeous and the way he moved - of course he got criticised for how his movements were and it was vulgar, and, oh my God, the news was just going ballistic."

Priscilla met him in Germany when she was still a teenager, and the duo developed a connection, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress shared: "It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. I really do think it was because I was more of a listener.

"Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother, which he never ever got over. And I was the person who really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection."

