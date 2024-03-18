Elvish Yadav Reportedly Served Halwa Puri as First Meal, Experienced Sleepless Night in Quarantine Barracks

Just a day after the Noida Police arrested YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav regarding a probe into the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party. As per the reports Elvish has confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organized by him, according to police sources. He is facing charges under the Wildlife Act, and sections of the NDPS Act have been added against him as well.

Elvish was brought before a local court on Sunday afternoon in connection with the snake poisoning case, and he was subsequently sentenced to 14 days in jail. According to Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh, Elvis and other inmates were provided with Halwa, Puri, and vegetables for dinner, along with three blankets each, in accordance with the jail's rules says reports.

Bigg boss OTT 2 winner is also accused of using snakes in his video shoots. On November 3 last year, Elvish and five others were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom to a party in Noida’s Sector 51. The development took place after an animal welfare activist, Gaurav Gupta, who is associated with an NGO, People for Animals, approached the Sector 49 police station.