Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Update: When and Where to Watch Lily Colins Starrer Romantic-Comedy Drama Online

Much-awaited romantic series Emily in Paris is all set to hit your OTT screen with season 5 after a year of wait. Months back makers teased fans with the teaser of Emily in Paris, creating excitement among the fans ahead of its release. In last season Emily played by Lily Colins, was seen shifting her base to Italy as their agency opens new office. New city, new challenges and new Emily will be seen in coming season which will be released on Netflix on December 18.

Emily in Paris, story revolves around the protagonist Emily, played by Lily Collins as an aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. In Paris, she tries to overcome challenges in her work, love life, and friendships. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Hearts will Rome farther than ever before...



Emily in Paris returns DECEMBER 18 pic.twitter.com/Nij8NVvbOX — Netflix (@netflix) October 22, 2025

First season of this series released on October 2, 2020, received mix reaction from audience, however Netflix renewed the series for a two more season, which premiered on December 22, 2021 and December 21, 2022, and season four was released in two parts on August 15 and September 12, 2024, respectively. In September 2024, the series was renewed for a fifth season, scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2025.

Watch Teaser of Emily In Paris