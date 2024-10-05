Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade reveals how she concealed her pregnancy at her wedding

Washington [US], October 5 : Hailie Jade Scott, daughter of rap icon Eminem, recently opened up about the clever ways she managed to hide her pregnancy during her wedding.

The 28-year-old announced her exciting news on October 3, revealing that she is expecting her first child with husband Evan McClintock.

On the latest episode of her podcast, 'Just A Little Shady', Hailie Jade discussed her pregnancy alongside her best friend and co-host, Brittany Ednie.

According to People magazine, the episode, released on October 4, followed a heartwarming reveal in Eminem's new music video for his song 'Temporary,' which features nostalgic home videos of Hailie Jade.

Hailie Jade started the podcast episode by joyfully announcing, "You may or may not be tuning in because you could have heard the news that I'm pregnant. Yay! We finally shared it. It's such a relief to finally say."

During their conversation, the pair humorously recounted how Ednie played a pivotal role in keeping Hailie Jade's pregnancy a secret at the wedding, which took place in May.

As per People magazine, Hailie Jade teased her friend about her amusingly lengthy rant regarding her fear of The Joker, which she shared during the ceremony.

Ednie chimed in, "I need to also defend myself now that this is public knowledge, that you are pregnant, because at said wedding, people did not know that she was pregnant."

She explained how Hailie Jade would hand off her drink whenever guests turned away, allowing Ednie to chug it, making it appear as though Hailie Jade was indulging throughout the night.

"Brittany was taking one for the team," Hailie Jade said, to which Ednie humorously agreed. "It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes," Hailie added, noting that her husband Evan was also not partaking in drinks during the celebration.

In a touching moment towards the end of Eminem's music video, Hailie Jade surprises her father by presenting him with a blue football jersey that reads "Grandpa" alongside a sonogram image.

The emotional reveal left Eminem visibly moved, as he expressed his joy at becoming a grandfather.

Following the video's release, Hailie Jade confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DArEmQPJLUq/?img_index=1

She shared the post with a heartfelt caption that read, "Mom & dad est. 2025."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor