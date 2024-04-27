Emma Stone wants to drop her stage name, here's why

Washington [US], April 27 : In a recent revelation, Oscar-winning star Emma Stone has expressed her desire to revert to her birth name, Emily.

Best known for her captivating performances in films like 'La La Land' and 'The Help,' Stone, whose real name is Emily Jean Stone, shared her longing to embrace her original identity once again, E! News reported.

The catalyst behind this aspiration lies in Stone's past encounter with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), where she was compelled to adopt the moniker 'Emma Stone' due to another actor already registered as 'Emily Stone.'

Reflecting on this bureaucratic necessity, Stone conveyed her fondness for the simplicity of being called Emily, stating, "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

Despite her widely recognized stage name, there are already circles in Hollywood where Stone is referred to as Emily, particularly among those she has formed personal connections with.

Recalling a moment of revelation a couple of years ago, the 'Cruella' actor disclosed her inclination to reclaim her authentic name, citing instances where colleagues have honoured her preference.

Notably, Stone recently received credit under her full birth name, Emily Jean Stone, for her contribution to a song on Taylor Swift's latest album, a subtle acknowledgement of her true identity within her professional endeavours.

Delving into the origins of her stage name, Stone humorously reminisced about her childhood fascination with Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice from the Spice Girls, admitting to requesting to be called Emma as early as second grade, E! News reported.

Despite the playful association with her childhood idol, Stone emphasized that her decision to adopt the name Emma was not solely inspired by her admiration for Baby Spice.

Nevertheless, the convergence of childhood whims and practical considerations ultimately led to the emergence of Emma Stone as a household name in the entertainment industry.

