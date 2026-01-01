Emraan Hashmi says "Main rahoon aur love story na ho..." as he promises romance in 'Taskaree: The Smuggler'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi attended the trailer launch of his upcoming web series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' at a star-studded event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The series is a crime thriller that delves into the world of smuggling and the secret routes used across different countries.

During the trailer launch, Emraan spoke to the media and shared some light-hearted moments from the series. When asked whether the show includes a love story alongside its action and thrills, the actor responded in a playful tone and hinted at some romance in the story.

He said, "Do khubsurat ladkiyan hain iss [series mein]... Of course, love story milegi (There are two beautiful girls in this [series]... of course, there will be a love story)."

He further joked about his on-screen image, adding, "Main rahoon aur love story na ho (I'm there, and there is no love story!!!)."

The launch event was attended by several cast and crew members, including Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Zoya Afroz. Director Anurag Sinha and showrunner Neeraj Pandey were also present at the event.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web follows a team of officers who track smugglers moving goods through secret routes across cities like Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan, and Bangkok. According to a press release, the story will focus on how the team works under constant pressure, where even a small mistake can ruin weeks of effort. Sharad Kelkar plays the role of the smuggling kingpin, Bada Chaudhary, who runs a vast network using fake papers, lies, and hidden paths.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web will start streaming on Netflix from January 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor