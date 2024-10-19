"Energy of audience is a blessing for an artist": Shankar Mahadevan

New Delhi [India], October 19 : From an engineer to a Grammy Award-winning artist, Shankar Mahadevan has come a long way in his illustrious musical journey.

On Saturday, the celebrated singer and composer was in New Delhi, delivering a mesmerizing musical performance to mark the 20th anniversary of the Gunjan Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has touched countless lives.

During his visit, Mahadevan, known for his distinctive voice and captivating stage presence, opened up about the nuances of music creation and the electrifying experience of performing live.

In an interview with ANI, he explained the difference between recording in the studio and performing in front of an audience.

"When we sing in the studio, it's a creative process. That's when a song is born, and you're alone, focused, and immersed in the music. It's a different kind of energy," he said, adding, "But when you perform live, with thousands of people in front of you, their energy amplifies everything. You can't rewind, you can't redo it. It's a one-time experience every single time."

Mahadevan, whose signature track, 'Breathless' still echoes through the hearts of fans, emphasized the unique relationship between artists and their audience.

"Even if there's a small mistake during a live performance, people forgive you because they love you," he reflected, adding, "The energy of the audience is truly a blessing for any artist."

The legendary musician, who celebrated 30 years of his remarkable journey in the Indian music industry this year, has been a key part of the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Together, they have gifted us unforgettable tracks such as 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Rock On', 'Taare Zameen Par', and 'Kajra Re', among many others.

However, it's Shankar Mahadevan's first solo album, 'Breathless', that still holds a special place in the hearts of millions.

The album, which became a trendsetter upon its release, continues to inspire new generations of music lovers and is still being recreated across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor