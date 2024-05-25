Esha Gupta proudly shows her inked finger after voting in LS polls

New Delhi [India], May 25 : As the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections is taking place today, actor Esha Gupta fulfilled her voting duties and urged others to step out of their houses and participate in the festival of democracy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a picture showing her inked finger and wrote: "Cmon Delhi..Cast your vote today"

Gupta received praise for her portrayal in the political drama 'Chakravyuh' in 2012. She was also seen in 'Humshakals'. Some of her other films are 'Raaz 3D', the crime drama 'Rustom' and the action-adventure 'Baadshaho' (2017).

Voting is underway across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs).

Apart from all seven seats in Delhi, voting is underway in eight constituencies in Bihar, all 10 in Haryana, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight seats in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. Over 11.13 crore voters including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections will end on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.

