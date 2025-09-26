Every Opportunity I’ve Gotten Is a Dream Come True: Bhumi Pednekar Reflects on a Decade in Cinema

In a career spanning a decade, Bhumi Pednekar has evolved from a newcomer with big dreams to one of Bollywood's most influential voices. Reflecting on her journey, at the India Today Mumbai Conclave on Thursday, The 'Pati Patni aur Woh' actor spoke about everything from her film choices, being bullied, transformation to entrepreneurship. During the conversation, the actor credited her first film, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha, being a transformational movie how it shaped not just her career, but her sense of purpose in using cinema as a tool for social change. I can’t shake off the presence that Dum Laga Ke Haisha still holds to this day. And I think that’s the power of a movie that can create impact in its truest form.

The last 10 years… you know, I started as a gawky teenager at Yash Raj Films. I had huge dreams, aspirations. I wanted to be a heroine in the Hindi film industry and I have done that. When I started off, I was somebody seeking recognition, opportunities, acceptance. But today, what I’m seeking is purpose and impact. That’s how I’ve evolved as an actor, and that’s how I’ve evolved as an individual. A lot of that comes from the films I’ve done, starting with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. A film that completely changed my life, but also gave a lot of people a voice on screen. So many people felt they were seen, that they were represented. That’s when I realized cinema is such a powerful tool a powerful tool that I have. And I began asking myself: how do I bring advocacy into my art?

Continuing further she said, Dum Laga Ke Haisha taught me that, and that’s what shaped the journey I’ve had. Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was about women’s dignity, or Sonchiriya, about gender oppression… whether it was Badhaai Do, one of my most favorite films, which spoke of LGBTQIA+ rights and representation, or Bhakshak, which dealt with ethical journalism, child rights, and gender-based violence… or The Ladykiller and The Royals, where we celebrated women in powerful roles each film has been a step in that journey. For me, the last 10 years have been full of gratitude. I’m living my dream every single moment. I wake up and think, kaha jaa rahi hoon? Film set pe jaa rahi hoon. Bahut kam logon ke saath hota hai yeh. Every opportunity that has come my way because of being an actor is something I hold very, very close to my heart. And honestly, I feel like this is just the beginning. I’m going to be doing this working, creating, performing until the day I die. On the acting front, Bhumi was last seen in the Netflix series called 'The Royals', starring alongside Ishaan Khatter.