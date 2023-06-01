"Every school comes with its own philosophy," says Nimrat Kaur on education system

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 1 : Actor Nimrat Kaur, who is playing the role of a career counsellor in the web series 'School of Lies', shared her thoughts on how the education system is a crucial junction in cultivating a quality mindset.

'School of Lies', which deals with the murky shadows of secrets, exposes everything that goes through a child's mind and how it can be shaped by the circumstances around them. Therefore, a child's life story is significantly shaped by the school or any other educational institution.

Elaborating further, Nimrat said, "Every school comes with its own philosophy and every institution has its own way of functioning. I feel any institution can be measured by the health of the conversations the students can have with their teachers and among themselves, and that must be encouraged."

The actress, who is known for her works in 'Peddlers', 'The Lunchbox', 'Airlift', and 'Dasvi', among others, spoke about the importance of mental health.

She continued, "It must be mandatory to have mental health as a subject for people to understand at a very young age, to be sensitive to other people's needs. Kids nowadays are much smarter and more aware than the times that I grew up in. There is exposure to a wide range of things that we discovered only as adults. There is a lot of premature access to a lot of things and information as kids and systems and filters must be maintained in schools, where the most balanced approach can be sought and sawed off."

'School of Lies', which is a story of a missing child from a boarding school will be streaming from June 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor