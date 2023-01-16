'Everything Everywhere All At Once' sweeps Critics Choice Awards with five wins

The sci-fi action adventure 'Everything Everywhere All At Cnce', directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, has five wins at the 28th version of the Critics Choice Awards, which was held in Los Angeles, including the best director, picture, original screenplay, supporting actor and editing.

According to Variety, the USA-based media company, A24's 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' bagged 14 nominations at this prestigious award ceremony.

In the best director category, the director duo were competing against big names like James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water" ), Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis"), and Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans" ).

Having accepted the trophy, director Scheinert said, "Thank you to all the storytellers and filmmakers that inspired me to become a filmmaker -- you're in the same category as me. That's disgusting! Hello?! But you inspired me, and that means a lot. And your movies have changed my life, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Kwan thanked his mother, who was the inspiration for the protagonist Evelyn Wang, played by Michelle Yeoh in the film. "She was the first person to plant the seed in my head that I could be a director. She [is] maybe the first Asian-American immigrant mother to ever tell their son to go to film school," said Kwan as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Ke Huy Quan bagged the best supporting actor for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', and thanked his "entire EEAAO family".

Paul Rogers won the award for the best editing for the film, beating Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron - "Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios), Eddie Hamilton - "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) and Monika Willi - "Tar" (Focus Features), as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

As per A24, 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' is a 'hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes."

Rotten Tomatoes gives the picture a perfect 97 per cent rating. The New York Times film critic A.O Scott gave the film a particularly positive review, calling it "messy and wonderful", as reported by Variety.

Meanwhile, Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh won the 2023 Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' last week.

