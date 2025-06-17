“Everything Is in Front of You”: Akshay Kumar Gives Cryptic Response On 'Hera Pheri 3' Controversy

There is so much going on in the process of making the sequel of the much awaited iconic film Hera Pheri. First, it was not confirmed that if the film is on cards or not, then Paresh Rawal, who is known for his role Babu Rao, exited the film due to some disagreement. Akshay Kumar who earlier during the promotion of Houseful 5 refrain himself from elaborating comment on Paresh Rawal's exit has reacted.

During an interview Akshay Kumar talked about Paresh Rawal's exit, status of film and much more things. In an interview with 'Pinkvilla', When asked about the status of 'Hera Pheri 3' in , Akshay Kumar responded, "What is happening is happening in front of you. You [the] media know everything. I also hope that everything will be fine. I am sure everything will be fine."

Why did Paresh Rawal leave 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Did Paresh Rawal leave 'Hera Pheri 3' because of the fee? This possibility was being expressed. To this, Paresh Rawal said, "The love of the audience cannot be compared with money. The reason behind this is that I do not want to do this role at the moment. Director Priyadarshan tried to convince me, but I told him that I really do not want to do this role at this time. We have done many superhit films together and will continue to do so. There are no differences between us and there will never be any. 'Hera Pheri' and 'Phir Hera Pheri', starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sunil Shetty, were comedy hits.

The upcoming 'Hera Pheri 3' has garnered significant attention, but Paresh Rawal's departure caused shock and controversy, given the iconic status of his Baburao Apte character.

Also Read: Dhanush Calls ‘Kuberaa’ a Very Special Film at Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad, Actor Hails Special Praise On Nagarjuna

Paresh Rawal's respond to Fan's plea

eplying to fans emotional appeal, Paresh Rawal reacted, “NO… There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri,” referring to himself, Akshay, and Suniel. Following this response many netizens reacted saying “Those three heroes are not equivalent to you, sir.” Another commented, “Motabhai, I like your stand; this is how you maintain your professional reputation.” One more user added, “Sir, Hera Pheri without you is unimaginable! Please come back and bless us with your unforgettable comic genius once again. The trio is incomplete without our beloved Baburao!” While some also thought it's just PR and he would return to the franchise soon.