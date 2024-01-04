Exciting fresh pairings set to grace Indian screens in 2024

Following the successful conclusion of 2023 for the Indian Film industry, 2024 is poised to deliver a cinematic spectacle with an array of captivating fresh pairings. Each year the audiences are treated to never before seen pairings on screen, making it an exciting prospect of watching a film. Following are a list of 7 fresh pairings we are excited to see on screen in 2024.

1. Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan - VD19:

Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan, the dynamic pair featured in VD19, are poised to bring a seamless combination of charisma and skill to the screen. Produced by Atlee, this film is anticipated to be a major attraction for audiences in 2024. With Wamiqa having delivered five successful projects last year, all eyes are on her this year. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, returning to cinemas after the success of Bawaal released last year on OTT adds an extra layer of excitement to this promising collaboration.

2. Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda - Family Star:

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda, the captivating pair in "Family Star," join forces to create an engaging family drama. Following Mrunal's poignant performance in "Hi Nanna" opposite Nani, she is now set to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in her third Telugu film, slated for dubbing in multiple languages, including Hindi. Presently, both Mrunal and Vijay are immersed in the global shoot of this anticipated film.

3. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi - Merry Christmas:

In the upcoming thriller "Merry Christmas," prepare for an unexpected and delightful collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. This unique pairing, considered one of the most unusual Jodi in the list, promises a delightful cinematic experience. Both Katrina and Vijay, each with a wealth of experience, are set to showcase their talents in what is anticipated to be a sheer cinematic spectacle. Get ready for a blend of elegance and versatility as they share the screen in this Sriram Raghavan much-anticipated thriller.

4. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal - Metro In Dino:

In the eagerly awaited Anurag Basu romantic drama "Metro In Dino," witness a distinctive pairing that delves into the intricacies of urban life, featuring the dynamic duo of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. Ali, last seen in the spy thriller "Khufiya," takes on a romantic role opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently showcased her talents in the adventure drama "Dhak Dhak." This duo is poised to ignite the screen with their captivating romance and undeniable chemistry, making "Metro In Dino" a much-anticipated cinematic experience.

5. Manushi Chillar and John Abraham - Tehran:

In the action-packed thriller "Tehran," witness a collaboration between the renowned actor John Abraham and the stunning beauty queen Manushi Chillar. This dynamic duo promises a seamless blend of grit and glamour in a political drama. John, acclaimed for his high-octane action films, takes on a role in this project, and Manushi Chillar, who is also set to appear in "Bade Miya Chote Miya" this year, adds to the anticipation. The onscreen chemistry between John and Manushi is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the adage of "Beauty meets the Beast."

6. Rashmika Mandana and Vicky Kaushal - Chhava:

In the film "Chhava," witness the dynamic collaboration between the spirited Rashmika Mandana and the versatile Vicky Kaushal, as they bring their distinct talents to evoke a range of emotions. Following her impactful role in one of the highest-grossing films last year, "Animal," opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana is set to make a lasting impression alongside the talented Vicky Kaushal. Known for his versatility, Vicky Kaushal is geared up to create a cinematic spectacle with Rashmika. Cinephiles can anticipate a delightful experience as they witness the onscreen romance between these two accomplished actors.

7. Deepika Padukone - Hrithik Roshan - Fighter

In the highly anticipated film "Fighter," witness the much-awaited collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, as they unite for a visually spectacular, high-energy action film. This marks the first-time pairing of Bollywood's handsome icon Hrithik Roshan and the talented actress Deepika Padukone, offering a visual treat for their fans. Surprisingly, despite both being prominent figures in the industry for over a decade, they have not been paired together until now. The year 2024 breaks this trend as they become part of the magnum opus film "Fighter," directed by Siddharth Anand.