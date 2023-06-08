Fahadh Faasil's intriguing trailer of suspense thriller 'Dhoomam' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 : Makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'Dhoomam' starring Fahadh Faasil on Thursday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the trailer and captioned it, "Few souls leave behind a trail (er) of Smoke and Mirrors. The intriguing #DhoomamTrailer out now!"

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the intense world of the movie, leaving audiences eager for more.

Written and Directed by Pawan Kumar who is known for acclaimed films like 'Lucia' and 'U-Turn' and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, 'Dhoomam' features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew and Nandhu.

In 'Dhoomam', Avi (Fahadh) and Diya (Aparna) find themselves entangled in a race against time. Danger lurks around every corner and ghosts from the past are close behind, threatening their very existence. As the lines between heroes and villains begin to blur, they must confront their deepest fears and make unimaginable sacrifices to reclaim their sense of safety.

The music for 'Dhoomam' is composed by the talented Poornachandra Tejaswi. Celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram, renowned for her stunning visuals in acclaimed films, has captured the essence of 'Dhoomam' with her remarkable cinematography, creating a visually immersive world.

Director Pawan Kumar added, "Dhoomam has been my dream project for over a decade. Over the years, this script and screenplay was reworked many times to get the perfect screenplay that we have now. I am glad and also feel extremely lucky that I got a fabulous production house backing this content and also got to collaborate with artists and technicians who are the best in the Industry. I am looking forward to the release, and I want to know how the audience reacts to this story and theme."

The movie is originally in Malayalam and will be released across 300 plus screens in Kerala alone, ensuring a wider reach and catering to diverse audiences.

'Dhoomam' will be released in four languages -Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. And is set to release on June 23.

