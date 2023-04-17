Fahadh Faasil's mouth gets taped in first look of 'Dhoomam'

New Delhi [India], April 17 : Suspense about the most awaited movie of actor Fahadh Faasil and actress Aparna Balamurli is increasing each day. Adding to the audience's curiosity, the first look of the project was revealed by its makers on Monday.

Production house 'Hombale Films' took to their Twitter handle to share the debut look of the project.

https://twitter.com/hombalefilms/status/1647834469506641920

The caption read, "There is no smoke without fire, sharing the first spark".

Fahadh too shared the poster on his social media handle and narrated the nature of the film. He wrote, "Prepare for a smoke-filled journey into the heart of darkness, where the stakes are high and secrets are deadly. This edge-of-your-seat suspense thriller will keep you guessing at every turn, until the final puff.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=779752370185296&set=a.225234325637106

The movie is directed by famous Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar, who has earlier directed films like 'Lucia' and 'U-Turn'.

'Dhoomam' will be released in four languages - Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The association of makers of 'Kantara' and 'KGF' is another movie highlight. The movie also features Roshan Mathew in an important role.

'Dhoomam' also sees the pair Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali together again after their highly praised film 'Maheshinte Prathikaram' directed by Dileesh Pothan.

The movie is now in post-production after wrapping up the shooting in January 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor