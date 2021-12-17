Failures taught me to stay grounded: Kartik Aaryan

From living in a 2-bedroom flat with 12 other boys in Mumbai city to becoming one of the most popular actors of the industry, Kartik Aaryan has undoubtedly come a long way. He has had his own share of highs and lows in his 10-year journey in Bollywood.

And according to the Gwalior boy, it's his failures that helped him to reach where he is today.

"My struggles and failures taught me the real value of things. They have kept me grounded. Especially because of my lows, I have never let success get to my head. I will never forget to keep one foot on the ground while flying high and achieving my dreams," Kartik told ANI.

In a career spanning over a decade, Kartik has received accolades and several titles such as 'Boy-next-door', 'National crush' and 'King of monologues'. The 31-year-old hopes to always work harder in order to win people's hearts and keep receiving affectionate names from the audience.

"It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live upto people's expectations," he added.

With the success of his latest Netflix's film 'Dhamaka', Kartik has now become more responsible.

"When people like my work, it automatically boosts my morale and confidence. I love how people are considering this thing that if it's my film it will be good. I feel I could relate to what our audience wants... maybe because I am also a movie buff. I could sense what people would like to watch and what they won't like to watch...so accordingly I decide what projects to take," he emphasised.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor