"Famjam Devi with her favourites", Bipasha Basu's adorable post is all love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Bipasha Basu's Instagram profile is flooded with pictures of her little munchkin, Devi. The actor keeps on posting the toddler's pictures and videos almost every day now. The 'Raaz' actor's latest post shows Devi's fam jam moments with Bipasha's mother.

The frame shows Bipasha's mother holding Devi, while she was looking away. Devi has teamed up her head accessory with the frock. "Famjam Devi with her favourites Mumu Ma and Dadu..." Bipasha wrote in the caption.

In another reel video, Bipasha shared mother-daughter moments. The caption said, "Sundaying"!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr8xV4Eh01Z/

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical mfestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

