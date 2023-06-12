Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan about Jawan's promotion, check out his reaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : After the huge success of the action thriller film 'Pathaan,' actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his next release 'Jawan'.

On Monday, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter account where a fan asked King Khan, "When Jawan trailer will be out sir? and why am feeling there is no enough promotion for jawan?"

Reacting to the user SRK wrote, "The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!!"

Helmed by Atlee 'Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Another user asked him which of his two upcoming films 'Jawan' or 'Dunki' was the more physically challenging for the actor. To which he replied, "Jawaan for sure lots of action."

Apart from SRK 'Jawan' also stars south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

