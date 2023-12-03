Fans burst firecrackers inside theatre playing Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, audience runs for cover

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal released in theatres across the country on December 1. The actor's fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre as they watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Earlier, a similar incident happened during Salman Khan's Tiger 3 screening, where fans had burst firecrackers. Salman had later reacted that he does not approve or support these actions of the said people. An FIR was also filed against them. The film broke several records and earned Rs 61 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. While it collected Rs 50.50 crore in Hindi belts, the Telugu version of the film also earned Rs 10 crore. With this, Animal has become Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener.

While Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had earned Rs 36 crore on its opening day, Ranbir’s Sanju had collected Rs 34.75 crore. The film also earned Rs 116 crore around the world on its first day. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also became Rashmika’s biggest opener. It has surpassed Pushpa, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam to achieve this feat.Animal surpassed Kabir Singh (Rs 20.21 crore) by a huge margin to become the biggest opener for an ‘A’ rated film. Interestingly, the latter was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After Pathaan (Rs 106 crore) and Jawan (Rs 129.06 crore) and Adipurush (Rs 136.83 crore), Animal became the 4th Bollywood film to over Rs 100 crore on its first day at the global box office.Also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others in prominent roles, Animal marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.



