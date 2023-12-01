Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Amazon MiniTV Announced Their Upcoming Romantic Drama Series, Ishyapa

Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, recently announced a new rom-com series Ishqyapa which has been garnering love and support from viewers ever since. The series, created by JAR Pictures, starring Paramvir Cheema, Nunui Rualhleng, and Vinay Pathak in major roles, premiered exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free on December 1, 2023.The 6-episode series unfolds the narrative of individuals hailing from diverse cultures and regions of India, depicting the accidental union that fills their lives with joy and warmth. The series follows Vikram and Pui through their lives, exploring love, and friendship, and chasing their dreams.

Set in the backdrop of North East India, the show has garnered a lot of love and appreciation pouring in from fans based in the region. Adding to the connection to the hills, the show also features their very own Nunui who is debuting in the lead role as Pui. Nunuis’ connection to the hills has definitely created a strong fan base from her very own people thereby driving strong regional affinity. While fans are surely elated to see her on-screen, the entire cast and crew are thankful to everyone for showering their love to Isqhyapa but also to Amazon miniTV, where viewers can watch an array of entertaining shows for free.

Striking the right chord among rom-com lovers, this romantic drama intertwines a tale about the diversity of our culture and the importance of family values with a depiction of society's conventional thinking, as well as fighting for one's passion and love. The streaming service unveiled the trailer earlier this week, leaving a trail of comments from fans. While the series captures a beautiful love story that bridges the gap between the two states, fans from the North Eastern part of India have shared some special comments expressing their appreciation for the series. Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response from the fans, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV shared, “We feel honored to have received such immense love and support from viewers for our upcoming romantic series, Ishqyapa. We at Amazon miniTV always strive to create relatable and entertaining content that resonates with our audience. With Ishqyapa, we intend to showcase a beautiful tale of love between two people who come from different cultures and are lovestruck by Cupid. We believe this rom-com series will capture the hearts of the audiences and we hope they enjoy this riveting drama and fall in love all over again.”