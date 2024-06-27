Fans Gather Outside Hyderabad Movie Theater Ahead of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Release (Watch Video)

The most awaited film of the year 'Kalki 2898 AD' is releasing today in theater. The multi-starrer film featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and many more big celebrities. This movie tends to be a Telugu debut film for Deepika Padukone. Ahead of the first show crowd gather outside the Hyderabad cinema hall.

Fans eagerly gathered outside a popular cinema hall in Hyderabad to witness the much-anticipated release of the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. In Mumbai film tickets are selling as high as Rs. 2,300. The trailer created excitement among fans, In video we can see people holding flags printed Kalki poster on it.

VIDEO | Fans gather outside a cinema hall in #Hyderabad for the release of film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.



The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles.#Kalki2898



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/efvD3GKf0l — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2024

Set in the year 2898 AD, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a post-apocalyptic tale inspired by Hindu scriptures. Disha Patani is also part of the film's cast. A newly released trailer for the movie, revealed on Friday night, begins with Amitabh Bachchan playing Ashwathama having a conversation with Deepika Padukone's character. He says, "They say the entire universe is within God. But God himself is in your womb." The trailer showcases various characters, building up excitement for the film.