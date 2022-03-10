Farah Khan gushes over 'very sporty and agile' SRK

Mumbai, March 10 Ace film director, producer and choreographer Farah Khan, who will be seen hosting 'The Khatra Khatra Show', is all praise for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's agility.

On the show, Farah will make the guest participants involved in rib-tickling pranks, dares, and games.

Farah thinks that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will nail all the challenges.

She said: "Shahrukh is very sporty and agile."

She added: "He will undoubtedly ace all the Khatra Khatra games but apart from Shah Rukh Khan, if I had to choose it would be Akshay Kumar and Prabhudeva. They would probably do the stunts."

'The Khatra Khatra Show' is starting from March 13 at 7:00 pm on Voot.

