Farah Khan shares throwback pic with 'my guru' Michael Jackson

By IANS | Published: August 29, 2022 07:00 PM 2022-08-29T19:00:05+5:30 2022-08-29T19:15:06+5:30

Mumbai, Aug 29 King of Pop Michael Jackson is Farah Khan's guru, says the choreographer-director herself. The 'Main ...

Farah Khan shares throwback pic with 'my guru' Michael Jackson | Farah Khan shares throwback pic with 'my guru' Michael Jackson

Farah Khan shares throwback pic with 'my guru' Michael Jackson

Next

Mumbai, Aug 29 King of Pop Michael Jackson is Farah Khan's guru, says the choreographer-director herself. The 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her social media on the occasion of MJ's birthday and shared a throwback picture when she met him in New York in 1999.

In the picture, a younger-looking Farah looked into the camera flashing a smile as she stood next to her guru Michael Jackson, who looked away from the camera.

Farah wrote in the caption: "My guru ... turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller ... got to meet him in NY 1999 ... still to get over that experience .. happy birthday #michealjackson..#inspiration#kingofpop."

Taking to the comments section, her fans shared their sentiments as one of them wrote, "Wow so lucky." Another added: "Two rockstars of dancing in a frame."

Farah, who is known for designing the dance steps of many iconic Bollywood songs such as 'Pehla Nasha' and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', has diversified into different avenues of entertainment as a director and as a judge in many television shows, including the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Michael Jackson Mj Michael lo Chaiyya chaiyya Michael cinco Michael robin jackson Joe kun