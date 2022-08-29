Farah Khan shares throwback pic with 'my guru' Michael Jackson
Published: August 29, 2022
Mumbai, Aug 29 King of Pop Michael Jackson is Farah Khan's guru, says the choreographer-director herself. The 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her social media on the occasion of MJ's birthday and shared a throwback picture when she met him in New York in 1999.
In the picture, a younger-looking Farah looked into the camera flashing a smile as she stood next to her guru Michael Jackson, who looked away from the camera.
Farah wrote in the caption: "My guru ... turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller ... got to meet him in NY 1999 ... still to get over that experience .. happy birthday #michealjackson..#inspiration#kingofpop."
Taking to the comments section, her fans shared their sentiments as one of them wrote, "Wow so lucky." Another added: "Two rockstars of dancing in a frame."
Farah, who is known for designing the dance steps of many iconic Bollywood songs such as 'Pehla Nasha' and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', has diversified into different avenues of entertainment as a director and as a judge in many television shows, including the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol'.
