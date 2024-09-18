Farah Khan turns clock back by 24 years on Shabana Azmi birthday

Mumbai, Sep 18 Renowned director Farah Khan shared a joyful video on the occasion of Shabana Azmi’s 50th birthday with actors Urmila Matondkar and Vidya Balan.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Farah, who has 4.2 million followers on her Instagram, shared a short reel video from Shabana Azmi’s residence with Urmila and Vidya Balan as they joyously celebrate the veteran actor’s birthday.

She captioned the video post, “Here with 2 of the best dancers in Bollywood!! Shabana Azmi n Vidya Balan .. n oh.. there s also Urmila Matondkar. Happy birthday Shabana" with a heart emoji.

The video starts with Farah saying, “We’re at the 50th… 50th birthday of the living legend, none other than Shabana Azmi. 50th birthday, really?” Urmila Matondkar adds in a state of shock. “This is your 50th?”

Later, they are joined by Vidya Balan who says “No no 40th na.” For this compliment, the actress gets a warm, tight hug from Shabana. Farah adds “Say the women who are turning 50 soon.” and concludes with a burst of collective laughter.

Soon after, Farah’s video surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the living legend on her memorable day.

A user wrote, “50 years of Shaban Ji's film journey. God bless her, It's been wonderful watching her performance since Ankur to Ghoomer and awaiting the documentary on Aparna Sen where she must have shared great anecdotes. My mom's sending you love and thanks for sharing this beautiful clip of her most favourite!" with heart emoji.

Another one wrote, "Happy birthday to you ma'am, sending lots of birthday wishes".

Earlier, Urmila also took to her Instagram and shared pictures with the senior actress. The first picture in the carousel is from her movie ‘Masoom’ in which she starred as a child artiste and played the daughter of Shabana.

She also penned a long note in the caption talking about her relationship with the senior actress.

On the work front, Shabana was last seen in the Prime Video documentary series ‘The Angry Men’ which highlighted the relationship between writer Javed Akhtar and Salim Javed, known for classics like, ‘Sholay’, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Don and many others.

