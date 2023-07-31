Fardeen Khan, Natasha Madhvani file for divorce after 18 years of marriage over kids education

Fardeen Khan, who is married to veteran actress Mumtaz's daughter Natasha Madhvani, is reportedly set to part ways after 18 years of marriage. As per sources, Fardeen and Natasha have decided to go their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences. As per an ETimes report, Fardeen and Natasha had been facing issues for quite some time and have finally decided to part ways for their well-being. Despite their alleged separation, they have assured that their children's welfare remains their top priority. It has also come about that they have been staying separately for a while now. While Fardeen is in Mumbai, Natasha is in London. Fardeen and Natasha tied the knot in December 2005 and have two children. A close friend of Fardeen Khan spoke to Zoom TV Digital and has confirmed the news about their divorce.

Yes, everything is not well between Fardeen and Natasha. However, the divorce is not filed yet. The friend informed that issues started in their marital relationship soon after Feroz Khan passed away in April 2009. Natasha was very close to Feroz Khan and even took care of him during his battle against cancer. The friend informed the portal that things started taking a wrong turn when Natasha wanted her kids to pursue their education in Dubai and Fardeen wanted them to study in Mumbai. However, the friend also informed that the couple do speak to each other now but it is only about their kids. The couple did try to reconcile but things are not happening the right way between them. A source informed the portal that the Khan and Madhvani families are very stressed about Fardeen and Natasha’s troubled marriage. Fardeen Khan is the son of veteran actor Feroz Khan. He made his debut in Bollywood in 1998 with 'Prem Aggan'. He is known for his roles in movies like 'Jungle', 'Heyy Babyy' and 'No Entry'.Natasha Madhvani, on the other hand, comes from a prominent film family. She is the daughter of yesteryear actress Mumtaz. Fardeen is currently gearing up for a big comeback in films after 12 years. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Vispoot with Riteish Deshmukh. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious web series Heeramandi in the pipeline.



