Fardeen Khan tests positive for COVID-19, calls the virus contagious

Actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for COVID 19. The actor took to social media to share the news. Sharing a concerning message for children and toddlers, he informed that he is asymptomatic and urged all to get tested for coronavirus timely. He also sent out wishes for all in recovery."Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating (sic)," Fardeen tweeted.

Earlier, Fardeen's first cousin Sussanne Khan who had tested positive for the virus and updated everyone on social media, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one."

Fardeen Khan who has maintained a low profile for quite some time now, was last seen at the special premiere of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap'. He arrived to support his good friend Suniel Shetty's son Ahan who’s marked his much-awaited debut in Bollywood with the Milan Luthria directorial. Fardeen had made his Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Prem Aggan, was last seen on the big screen in the romantic comedy Dulha Mil Gaya, which was released in 2010. Now, he is all set to make his acting comeback after a gap of 11 years with Visfot. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, it is the remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors. Riteish Deshmukh also stars in Visfot.

