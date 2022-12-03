Farewell Tour: Elton John to headline Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023

Legendary British singer Elton John will headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 and it will be the final UK show of his last-ever tour.

Glastonbury Festival organizer Emily Eavis took to Twitter on Friday and treated fans with a new announcement and details.

The tweet read, "It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year."

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm," she added.

The singer recently concluded his last stadium tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, as per a report by E! Online.

Titled the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour', the 'Your Song' hitmaker's concert on November 20 was attended by a number of celebrities, including actor John Stamos, Miles Teller and Jojo Siwa, among others.

Elton pulled off a throwback look for the concert, revisiting a 1975 baseball uniform he wore at a past concert at the same venue.

His final concert saw him clad in a silver robe with navy-blue lapels, matching cuffs, a belt and a sequin cap.

Talking to E! Online about his look, the 75-year-old singer said, "[designer] Bob Mackie did a fresh take on my Dodger hat. It was the perfect outfit for me to end my tour in the US, at a venue that meant so much to me".

As his final headlining tour has now completed its run, the 'Bennie and the Jets' singer intends to spend more time with his family and focus on projects like the 'Elton John AIDS Foundation'.

The Glastonbury Festival 2022 was for first in three years, with both 2020 and 2021's live events cancelled due to the pandemic.

Elton will perform on the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night of the 5-day extravaganza Glastonbury Festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor