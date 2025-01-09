Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Expecting Their First Child? Here’s What We Know!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar may be expecting their first child together, as per recent reports. The two got married in 2022 and after three years of a happy married life, the couple is all set to take their relationship one step ahead. While there has been no confirmation from Farhan and Shibani, the pregnancy rumours have surfaced and fans are already congratulating the two for this new journey.

As per a report on a leading news portal. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to embrace parenthood soon. However, the two haven’t announced the happy news yet. Farhan and Shibani tied the knot back in February 2022. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family in Khandala. Since then, the two have been sharing glimpses of their married life with fans on social media. This will be Farhan’s third journey into fatherhood. He was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he tied the knot in 2000 before parting ways in 2017. The former couple share two daughters, Shakya and Akira, whom Farhan adores and often celebrates through heartfelt social media posts.