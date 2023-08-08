Farhan Akhtar announces Don 3, Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday posted on social media a teaser video of the third instalment of his Don franchise, promising a new era for the fictional underworld mafia boss with the words 'A New Era Begins'

The 36-second-long video shows a red band flashing across the screen to form the number three as a female voice sings ‘Har dil mein halchal hain, aaya hai dekho kaun’ — iconic lines from the theme song from Don 2.It is speculated that Ranveer Singh will be playing the titular role in the upcoming film, filling the shoes of Shah Rukh. Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006), the first film in Farhan’s franchise, was a remake of the eponymous 1978 blockbuster starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role