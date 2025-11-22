Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence on Long Delay of ‘Jee Le Zara’, Says...

Farhan Akhtar's film '120 Bahadur' has recently been released. The actor has played the lead role in this war drama. At the same time, Farhan's project that everyone is waiting for is 'Jee Le Zara'. This film was announced in 2021 and was supposed to star Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. However, even after the announcement, the film kept getting delayed and never went on the floors. Even today, the audience hopes that this film will be released. Now Farhan Akhtar has break his silence on the delay in the film 'Jee Le Zara'.

Recently, during the promotions of his film '120 Bahadur', Farhan Akhtar said in an interview with Samdish, "My film 'Toofan' was released in 2021 and right after that, I was going to direct a film called 'Jee Le Zara'. But it just kept getting delayed and in those two years, I kept turning down all the opportunities that came my way. I did it because when you want to direct, you can only focus on that. If someone was coming to act, I would tell them, 'No, I will be directing soon'." He added, "The shooting date of the film was being postponed again and again. It was a very stressful time, because I felt like I was wasting time, and I didn't even realize how two and a half years had passed." Farhan said, "There were some personal insecurities too. I started feeling that maybe people thought I wouldn't be able to direct. It's been 12 years since I directed any film and maybe people doubted my ability. So I didn't want to say, 'Let me move on from this film'."

Farhan said about 'Jee Le Zara'...

'Jee Le Zara' is being touted to be a road-trip film similar to the Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol starrer hit film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Earlier, there were rumours that Katrina and Priyanka were no longer a part of the film. However, in an interview given to Variety in 2023, Farhan Akhtar claimed that the delay in the film's release was due to scheduling issues. He said, "We just have a problem with dates and the actress who has gone on strike has created a lot of confusion about Priyanka's dates about what can and can't happen, so I'm really starting to believe that the film now has its own destiny. When it's meant to happen, it will happen, let's see."