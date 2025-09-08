Farhan Akhtar feels honored to meet the surviving heroes of the 'Battle of Rezang La'

Mumbai, Sep 8 Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to return to the screen after a long time as Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the forthcoming war drama "120 Bahadur", which is based on the Battle of Rezang La, where the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment bravely fought the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Farhan took to social media and expressed his excitement about meeting the two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La - Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav and Havildar Nihal Singh.

They were two of the six soldiers who survived that battle, where 120 Indian soldiers stood their ground against thousands with one thunderous declaration: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge! (We will not step back)”.

Farhan also introduced the real heroes to the actor who will be playing them on screen in "120 Bahadur" - Sparsh Walia and Atul Singh.

Posting a string of photographs, Farhan wrote on his official Instagram handle: "Was an honour spending an afternoon in the inspiring company of the two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav ji & Havildar Nihal Singh ji, SM ..

Was special to introduce them to @sparshwaliaa & @atulsingh4199 .. our reel Charlie boys who portray them in the film. Once again, I thank them for blessing us with their permission to portray them in the film and bring their stories to the screen."

The movie has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a massive scale.

Made under the direction of Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the project has been jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.

"120 Bahadur" is expected to reach the audience on November 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor