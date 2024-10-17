Farhan Akhtar jokes about Shibani's visit to Ladakh in adorable post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar is currently busy shooting his upcoming war drama '120 Bahadur' in Ladakh.

Amid his packed filming schedule, the actor keeps sharing glimpses of the beautiful location with his fans.

Recently, Farhan shared a funny post about his wife, Shibani Akhtar, visiting him.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, Farhan shared a series of pictures of his wife with some cute puppies.

The actor along with the pictures, added a caption that read, "When Shibani said she's coming to Ladakh to meet me, I had my doubts, but who can blame her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Earlier in September, Farhan introduced his fans to a special little friend by posting a picture of a newborn indie puppy.

In the picture, the actor was seen wearing a grey hoodie and lovingly holding the puppy.

He captioned the post, "Welcome to the world little one .. #indie #puppy #ladakh."

Shibani commented on the post, asking him, "Please be bringing to me, thanks."

Meanwhile, as a director, Farhan is all set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August 2023, Farhan, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor