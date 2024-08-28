Farhan Akhtar returns to Ladakh after ‘Lakshya’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to shoot for a ‘special film’

Mumbai, Aug 28 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who recently made an appearance in the streaming docu-series ‘The Angry Young Men’, is shooting a very special project. The actor is currently in Ladakh to shoot for the project, the details of which are currently under the wraps.

On Wednesday, Farhan took to his Instagram, and shared a landscape image of the Ladakh terrain.

He wrote in the caption, “Back in Ladakh after ‘Lakshya’ and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space”.

Fans stormed the comments section of the actor-director’s post as they made guesses about the project that he is shooting in Ladakh. Some thought it to be ‘Don 3’, others thought of the film to be ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Farhan’s ‘Don 3’ has long been in the making but nothing concrete as of now has materialised yet except for the casting of Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Ranveer, who has collaborated in the past with Farhan on films like ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’, took the baton from Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan to essay the titular role in the 3rd part of the ‘Don’ franchise.

SRK himself stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in 2006 when Farhan decided to remake the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Don’.

The original ‘Don’ was written by Farhan’s father, screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar and his partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Farhan last directed a film 13 years ago with ‘Don 2’. While the actor has since then many projects, they mostly explored his side as an actor or a musician.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently shed light on his father’s journey in the Prime Video series, ‘The Angry Young Men’ which is based on Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The screenwriting duo is considered to be formidable force of writing in Hindi cinema having revolutionised the mainstream filmmaking with their writing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor