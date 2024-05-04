Farhan Akhtar unveils intriguing first poster of Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu-starrer 'Agni'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : On the occasion of International Firefighters' Day on Saturday, Farhan Akhtar unveiled the poster of the action-packed drama 'Agni' starring Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the action-packed drama revolves around firefighters. The film boasts a stellar cast including Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and shared the poster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6i7lwXCuK0/

The poster shows Pratik Gandhi portraying a firefighter, carrying a young boy on his shoulder out of the flames.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "This #InternationalFirefightersDay, we celebrate the unsung heroes who risk their lives to save ours. Get ready for #Agni, a tribute to their valour. #ComingSoon."

As soon as the poster was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Jee baat.. I hope after this film people won't ask me what we do actually."

Another user commented, "Waiting."

The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are all set to make a film 'Operation Trident' under their production banner Excel Entertainment.

The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, in presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia).

Excel Entertainment also dropped the film's poster and pictures from the meeting held at Nausena Bhawan.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to commemorate Operation Trident - a key offensive during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, when the Indian Navy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour, and the film will highlight this historic triumph.

'Operation Trident' is being made in collaboration With Sunshine Digimedia. The makers have not revealed further details of the film regarding the cast and release date yet.

