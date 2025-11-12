Farrhana Bhatt Body Shame Shehbaz Badesha on Bigg Boss 19; Girlfriend Kashish Urges Salman Khan To Take Action (See Post)

Shehbaz Badesha who crowned as new captain of the house has became another victim of body shaming in Bigg Boss 19 house. In upcoming episodes Farrhana Bhatt was seen body shaming Shehbaaz, after which Shehbaaz's girlfriend posted on Instagram story and urged Salman to take action against her. The fight began after Farrhana refused to perform her duties. Shehbaaz asked her not to create fuss about it. Due to his statement Farrhana got triggered and called him fake. During argument Farrhana said, "Tu fake hai, tere sir pe baal nahi.. genda hai tu genda (sic)."

While reacting to the "body shaming" statement, Shehbaz's girlfriend Kashish Aggarwaal took to Instagram to urge Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan to take action on this.

In her post she wrote, "Saare body shaming ke upar bada bolte hai.. stand lete hai.. par aaj jab Shehbaz ki body shaming ho rahi thi.. Baal nakli.. genda ye sab bulaya Gaya.. tab uspar koi stand nahi lega? Vaise toh Shehbaz strong hai jawab dene ke liye par i request Bigg boss and Salman sir ke wkv par iss so called peace activist ko iss cheez ke liye zarur toke. Salman sir ki daat khakar bhi koi change nahi aaya ismein.. shame on you for always going below the belt in the show."

Earlier Salman Khan has slammed after video of Tanya, Kunika Sadanad and Neelam Giri body shaming Ashnoor Kaur went viral on social media. Neelam pointed out Ashnoor, who was standing with Pranit More, and asked Kunickaa and Tanya and said, "Will you see Jurassic Park?" during a recent episode of "Bigg Boss 19." Kunickaa began to laugh at this. Later Tanya and Neelam were seen discussing Ashnoor's unexpected weight gain. Tanya told Neelam that Ashnoor appears to have put on weight despite working out daily at the gym.