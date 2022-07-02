Fashion designer Julia Haart dating 'young and attractive' men

American fashion designer Julia Haart is reportedly dating 'young and attractive' men after her chaotic divorce from entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia.

According to Page Six, Haart has begun dating numerous men after she parted ways with her ex-husband. Sources privy to Page Six have revealed that the fashion designer has been scheduling a date every day, going out to "get drinks" with them in the "morning" as well as in the "evening".

"She's been going on a ton of dates with these younger guys, like 23 and 25-year-olds. She meets them online and will get drinks with them," stated a source. The source added that Hart's dates were mostly "young and attractive" looking.

Further, the 51-year-old designer is on a dating site, named 'The Lox Club', a Jewish dating app, reported Page Six. Before becoming an executive of a lingerie brand La Perla, Haart had previously left the Orthodox Jewish community.

Haart also features in Netflix's popular show, 'My Unorthodox Life'. The second season will give the viewers of the show a peek into Haart's dating life and her divorce from Scaglia.

"The whole basis of season two was going to be seeing Julia separated from Scaglia and dating in the city," revealed a source, as reported by Page Six.

Talking about Haart and Scaglia, the duo were married in 2019, post which Haart was made the CEO of Scaglia's company Elite World. However, the fashion designer filed for divorce in February this year after she was fired from the company. Ever since the incident, the exes have been in a constant divorce war.

Silvio Scaglia has claimed that his ex-wife Haart stole millions from his company in order to buy designer garments, go on vacations, and get a breast job, reported Page Six. However, Haart has dismissed all the accusations and called them 'ludicrous'. The pair has also been battling over a USD 132,000 million company, named Bentley.

Meanwhile, talking about Scaglia, the businessman is currently dating Marie Heinemann, the CEO of the luxury lifestyle brand Old Fashioned Mom.

( With inputs from ANI )

