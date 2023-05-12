'Fast X': Everything you need to know about Vin Diesel-Jason Momoa starrer

Washington [US], May 12 : Fans have been eagerly waiting for actor Vin Diesel's upcoming action film 'Fast X' which is the tenth instalment of the super-hit franchise.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 19, 2023.

Makers of the film will be having a grand premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome where Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who was previously a part of the seventh instalment of the franchise 'Furious 7' will be seen joining Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa.

Speaking of this Ali said, "I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honor to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me. I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what's in store this time of the action magic that they have created."

The actor made his international debut with the mega-action film 'Furious 7', the 7th instalment of the franchise. He has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, 'Fast X' also stars Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Dela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker will also be seen in a guest appearance role in the film.

Recently the actor penned a beautiful note to share her experience of working in the film.

Meadow took to her Instagram handle in order to drop a BTS image from a cameo scene in the movie. Walker wrote, "A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father's legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much."

The stars of the movie have always acted like a family to Paul's daughter.

Actor Vin Diesel who has been a great friend to Paul Walker and even walked the aisle with Meadow as her Godfather when she got married to actor Louis Thornton Allan commented with a folded hand emoji to Meadow's post.

According to People Magazine, almost 10 years later to Walker's death, the next movie in the Fast and Furious franchise featured throwback footage of the actor in its trailer as it reframed events from 2011's 'Fast Five'.

The makers of the film unveiled the official trailer of the film earlier in February which received massive responses from the audience.

The breathtaking trailer showcases a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) loves, forever.

Momoa's character has ties with 2011s 'Fast Five' in which Dom and Brian (played by Paul Walker) tied up a huge bank vault to their cars and drove it through the streets of Rio De Janeiro.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not return as Hobbs, who he portrayed in four films from 2011 to 2019.

"I've wished them well," Johnson, who previously had a feud with Diesel, told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the production for 'Fast X' had some behind-the-scenes speed bumps, including a change in director partway through production. Justin Lin, who directed five 'Fast' films dating back to 2006's 'Tokyo Drift,' left the 10th film in April 2022 just as principal photography began, citing creative differences. A week later, Louis Leterrier replaced Lin as the 'Fast X' director.

The first film of the super hit franchise, titled 'The Fast and the Furious' was released in the year 2001, followed by a super-hit sequel '2 Fast 2 Furious' in the year 2003.

The third instalment of the film 'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift' was released in the theatres in 2006 and was declared a hit.

The fourth film in the franchise 'Fast and Furious' was released in 2009, followed by 'Fast Five' in 2011.

The sixth and seventh instalments of the franchise got a theatrical release in the years 2013 and 2015.

'Furious 7' marked the last film performance of actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013.

The eight instalment 'The Fate of the Furious' and the ninth film 'F9' were released in 2017 and 2021. The Covid pandemic was one of the reasons for the delay of 'F9'.

Are you excited for 'Fast X'?

