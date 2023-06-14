Father's Day 2023: Make your dad feel special with these Bollywood songs

New Delhi [India], June 14 : From growing up on our dads' shoulders to becoming best friends, the bond we share with our fathers goes beyond words and expressions. The teacher, the mentor, the biggest motivator - all of these define the role a father plays in each of our lives. So, as Father's Day is a few days away, let's look at songs you can dedicate to your superhero.

Father's Day is that day of the year when we get an opportunity to celebrate the special bond we share with our fathers, expressing our un-said love over time. This day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion to celebrate is on June 18.

Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

One song that tops the list is 'Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega'. The song, sung by Udit Narayan and featuring Aamir Khan, is a great example of a Bollywood song portraying a child's sentiments toward their father. Even after all these years, this song will certainly be at the top of everyone's Father's Day playlist for decades to come.

Papa Mere Papa from Main Aisa Hi Hoon

A song that beautifully showcased a bond between father and daughter.

This heartfelt song from 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon' sung by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Baby Aparna, featuring Rucha Vaidya and Ajay Devgn always will leave you in happy tears.

Dilbaro from Raazi

Dilbaro, an amazing composition by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is a song, which stars Alia Bhatt and Rajat Kapoor, depicted the feelings of a daughter and her father when she has to leave her own home to go to her husband's home after marriage.

Papa The Great

The song, which perfectly defines the bond between a father and his son, is even more special because it is sung by the father-son combo of Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. This song features Krishan Kumar and Master Bobby.

Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera from Boss

The song Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera from the film 'Boss' beautifully depicts a son's love and respect for his father. This aptly describes what our father means to us, and how special and important he is to us. In this emotive single, Sonu Nigam and Meet Anjaan Bros worked their magic. Kumaar composed the lyrics.

Haanikarak Baapu from Dangal

This fun composition depicted the feelings of all the children who have been disciplined by their fathers. Sit down with them and listen to this one while reminiscing about all the times you disliked them for being the disciplinarian.

Celebrate musical Father's Day this time.

