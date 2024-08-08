Fatima Sana Shaikh gets a haircut, brings back her old look

Mumbai, Aug 8 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, on Thursday, shared her new look by flaunting her hairstyle, saying "bangs are back."

The 32-year-old diva took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a picture from the lift. In the snap, we can see Fatima wearing a black tank top, blue denim pants and holding an olive green coloured shirt in her hand.

The mirror selfie shows her fresh hairdo.

She has captioned it: "And the bangs are back."

Fatima began her acting career as a child artist in the 1997 movie 'Ishq'. The romantic masala film directed by Indra Kumar, starred Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol in the lead roles.

She also featured as a child actor in 'Chachi 420', playing the role of Bharti Ratan. Directed by Kamal Haasan, the film was an official remake of the 1996 Tamil movie 'Avvai Shanmughi'. It featured Haasan, Nassar, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, and Ayesha Jhulka.

Shaikh has starred as a child artist in movies like 'Bade Dilwala', 'Khoobsurat', and 'One 2 Ka 4'.

She gained recognition for her portrayal of freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat in the 2016 biographical sports drama film 'Dangal', directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions with Siddharth Roy Kapur under The Walt Disney Company India.

The film starred Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat and Sanya Malhotra as Babita Phogat.

Fatima has also appeared in movies like 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Bittoo Boss', 'Akaash Vani', 'Ludo', 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Thar', and 'Dhak Dhak'.

She last featured as Indira Gandhi in the 2023 biographical war film 'Sam Bahadur', based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Fatima next has 'Metro... In Dino', and 'Ul Jalool Ishq' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor