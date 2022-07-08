FDCI to celebrate 15 years of India Couture Week

The Fashion Design Council (FDCI) is back with the 15th Edition of the India Couture Week 2022, in association with Lotus Make-up. The physical event taking place after two years will be held from July 22-31 at the Taj Palace and will include offsite shows. Once again, Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner for the 10-day showcasing.The FDCI has been consistently working on getting the most coveted names in the country to showcase at this ultra-luxe event.

This year too, the participating couturiers include Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl."I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week. This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year, too, we have 13 of India's leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts, which will hold centre stage at the ten-day extravaganza," said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.The physical shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and also the website.



