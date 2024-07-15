"Felt like I won an Oscar": Vicky on receiving praise for his dance in 'Tauba Tauba' from "God of dance" Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi [India], July 15 : The Song 'Tauba Tauba' featuring Vicky Kaushal's electrifying dance moves in his upcoming film 'Bad Newz' has been trending ever since the song was released. He has been receiving praise from every corner. Even Hrithik Roshan also appreciated his dancing skills.

During the film promotion of his upcoming comedy film 'Bad Newz' in Delhi on Monday, Vicky shared his feelings after receiving shout-out from Hrithik.

He said, "Hrithik sir, yes, he is the god of dancing in this country, in fact, in the world. So for me, he's an inspiration. He has always been an inspiration. Unki taraph se ek pat on my back aajaate hai aise lagata hai ki... I won an Oscar. So it meant the world."

Talking about the response to the song, Vicky stated, "First of all, I feel overwhelmed. But in a very nice way. Because we have worked hard for many years to get such a response. That we should do something that people like so much. Make those reels, make those videos. "

"And this love, I mean, for us, of course, box office, etc., is a very good thing and everybody in the team gets happy because the film earns money, because at the end of the day, it's business, someone has invested money in it. But this love, this acceptance, this coming to people, saying that the trailer was good, the food was good, the step is good, for these things, if you really know, then we work hard for this. So when you get this love, you get a lot of happiness," he added.

'Tauba Tauba' showcases Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri grooving to its upbeat tunes, capturing the audience's attention with their energetic performance.

After the track was launched, Hrithik Roshan also chimed in with praise, commenting on Vicky's dance video, "Well done man. Love the style."

Reacting to Hrithik's appreciation, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the comment and captioning it, "And good night to me...Jeevan= Safal."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' promises to be a refreshing take on comedy-drama, exploring the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor