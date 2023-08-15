Fighter motion poster: First look of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor revealed on Independence Day



In the upcoming movie Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will work together for the first time. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed the box office successes War and Pathaan.

Giving a glimpse into the Spirit of FIghter, the team unveiled the first-look motion poster of the three leads. In the motion poster, Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil are seen walking on a runway in their uniforms.

A few fighter aircraft were shown flying in the skies at the beginning of the Fighter motion poster before images of a skies Force base were displayed. Hrithik, who will play a fighter pilot in the action movie, finally makes an appearance.

Hrithik and the other stars took to their social media to share the motion poster of Fighter. The poster first reveals Hrithik’s look as a fighter pilot, complete with the classic aviators. We then get a glimpse at Deepika and Anil as well, both dressed for flights. Set to a reworked Vande Mataram, the teaser poster resonates with the fervour of patriotism.

Hrithik had presented the title poster and first image for Fighter in June of last year. The excitement for the movie has already started, even if the release date is still five months away. The movie, which is being put forth by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, will be released in theatres on January 24, 2024, the night before India's 75th Republic Day.