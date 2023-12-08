Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone shines in this exhilarating cinematic ride

The much-awaited teaser of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter is finally out. The one minute teaser introduces the trio in their respective roles. Roshan is seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. . The teaser unfolds with high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media and shared a short clip featuring a brief radiogram exchange between squadron leaders Patty and Minni. This cryptic conversation holds a vital message for the audience—the release date of the teaser, set for December 8th at 11 am. Fighter is being touted as India's first aerial action film. This is Deepika's second film with Siddharth after she was seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. ighter makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan,

