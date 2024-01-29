‘Fighter’ tops global box-office, collects $25 million on weekend

Los Angeles, Jan 29 Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ was the highest grossing film of the weekend at the global box office, with box office revenues of $25.1 million.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, whose previous film, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, reports Variety.

‘Fighter’ revolves around the Indian Air Force and was released on January 25, ahead of Republic Day, a public holiday. The film depicts Indian conflicts with Pakistan and was banned across the Middle East where there is a large Pakistani migrant worker population.

'Fighter' released across 23 territories and recorded a $24.5 million worldwide weekend, with $20.8 million of that total earned in international territories, i.e. outside North America. Including the Thursday numbers, it had worldwide cumulative collections of $25.1 million, as per the data from ComScore.

In North America, ‘Fighter’ collected $3.7 million over the three-day weekend and $4.3 million over four days. In India, it collected $17.7 million over four days. In second place worldwide was Columbia Pictures’ romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You’ with $19 million. After its sixth weekend on release the film has $127 million worldwide, with $71.1 million in North America.

As per Variety, in third position, Amazon MGM’s Jason Statham action-thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ earned $18.3 million and has a worldwide cumulative box office of $104 million, including $42.2 million from North America after three weekends on release.

On the worldwide ranking, Warner Brothers’ chocolatier origin story ‘Wonka’ starring Timothee Chalamet, placed fourth with $13.7 million. After seven weekends on release, the film has a sweet $552 million worldwide, including $195.1 million in North America.

Rounding off the top five was Searchlight’s double Golden Globe-winning offbeat comedy ‘Poor Things’ distributed internationally by Disney, with $13.04 million. The film has collected $51 million worldwide, including $24.7 million in North America, after its eighth weekend on release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor