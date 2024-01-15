Fighter Trailer Out: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Set to Ignite Screens

The makers of the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' released the trailer on Monday. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

The trailer begins with Hrithik Roshan giving a voiceover, saying, 'fighter woh nai jo target achieve karta hai, fighter woh hai jo thok deta hai'. The next scene shows Anil Kapoor assembling a team of IAF officers to avenge India after a deadly terror attack. He asks his team to make this their mission and become a family that will help them during the war.

The trailer shows Hrithik and Deepika flying helicopters and fighter jets in intense action scenes. In the trailer, the whole team is on a mission to save India from its enemies.

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans couldn't keep calm and took to the comment section to express their excitement. Fighter is set to release in theaters on January 25, 2024. Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.