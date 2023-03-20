"Film has triggered something deeper", Nandita Das writes in gratitude note for 'Zwigato'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das penned an emotional note after receiving diverse reactions from her audience for her new release 'Zwigato'.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nandita wrote, "This weekend was quite a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Zwigato released last Friday and the outpouring of personal messages and social media feedback has not stopped since. But it's not been about just 'liking' the film. It has made people reflect and pricked their conscience to do something about what we tend to ignore. But one can never please all. So there are also people who found it "too real", "too heavy" or "not too dramatic". Every verdict counts and each to their own!"

As the film has opened up the space for converstions, Nandita felt that the film has 'triggered something deeper.' She wrote, "But what was moving was to hear the reflective responses - a 12-year-old's poignant questions; an 80-year-old who felt it is never too late to change; conversations lingering, even after the lights came on in theatres...and more. So many shared that they had begun tipping and rating far more generously than they ever did. It's clear that the film has triggered something deeper."

She continued, "Slowly it is going beyond the excitement of Kapil's new avatar, the intriguing combination of him and me - two people from seemingly different worlds, Shahana's brilliant performance, Applause's first film release or my third directorial venture. While all of these are causes for much celebration, what stands out is the immersive experience that is making people dive inwards and their need to share it generously. As long as I see this gentle stir, I am happy. A big thank you..."

The film is about the struggles of a food-delivery boy and his family. Asked about choosing such subject matter, Nandita said, "I like this kind of subject. Because nowadays we see less of the common man's story in movies."

Asked about Kapil's selection for the role, Nandita said to , "I had not seen Kapil Sharma's show, so I did not know much about him. But one day my eyes fell on a video of Kapil which was from an award show. When I saw that clip, I felt like aam aadmi ki tarah hai. His languages and gestures speak of a common man's mannerisms."

