"Film that will always be special to me": Karan Johar celebrates 5 years of 'Kalank'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : As the period drama 'Kalank' starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan completed 5 years today, since its release, producer Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the film's journey.

Karan reposted Dharma Movies' video on his Instagram stories.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "5 years to a film that will always be special to me in so many ways! Proud of the blood, sweat, and tears that went into the telling of the story by Abhishek. Some films are beyond results, they live on with visuals, soul, and music! Kalank will always be that film to us at Dharma!"

'Kalank' is a period drama set in pre-independent India. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The movie also features Kunal Khemu in a pivotal role.

The film is Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration after 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film was released on April 17, 2019.

Meanwhile, on work front, Karan is all set to come up with upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor