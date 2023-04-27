Filmfare Awards : Salman Khan shares uber-cool picture, fans wait for his red carpet look

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 27 : Salman Khan who is all set to entertain the live audience tonight shared an uber-cool picture of himself ahead of the award function. Fans can't wait to see his red carpet look.

The 'Dabangg' actor is going to take anchoring command at Filmfare Awards 2023, which will happen today at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, Salman took to Instagram and dropped a picture from a vty van.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrivUcLpie3/

He was dressed in a bright yellow t-shirt that he teamed up with a faded blue jacket and a pair of trousers. And a blue cap enhanced his uber-cool look.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "#FilmfareAwards."

Earlier, Salman also shared his excitement about the event, he wrote, "Nobody knows what tomorrow holds.... Not true in this case as it's Filmfare Awards tomorrow.. bas ache se ho jaaye, duo karo kyunki duaaon me hai bada dam. Vande Mataram. (Hope all goes well. Please pray as there is a lot of power in prayers.)"

Salman will host the latest edition of the Filmfare Awards with actor Mesh Paul.

Actor Vicky Kaushal will perform at the event. Recently, he shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen busy preparing for his dance performance.

Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal captioned the images as "Final checks. See you tomorrow" and tagged Filmfare's official Instagram profile.

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also expected to showcase their dancing skills at the award show.

